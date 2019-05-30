Federer, Nadal dominate rivals

PARIS (AFP) – Roger Federer breezed into the third round of the French Open for the 15th time on Wednesday by seeing off German lucky loser Oscar Otte, while 11-time champion Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas also progressed, but women’s contender Kiki Bertens retired with illness.



The 37-year-old Federer held off a persistent world number 144 Otte, saving all four break points he faced in a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Next up for the 20-time Grand Slam title winner is a clash with Norway’s Casper Ruud who put out Italian 29th seed Matteo Berrettini 6-4, 7-5, 6-3.

Federer’s only French Open trophy came in 2009, and 10 years on he faces a daunting task to grab a second, potentially needing to beat Tsitsipas, Nadal and world number one Novak Djokovic in order to come out on top.

Nadal continued the strong start to his bid for a record-extending 12th title with a comfortable victory over German qualifier Yannick Maden.

The 32-year-old Nadal was in near total control against world number 114 Maden bar some nervy moments in the third set, winning 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

The 17-time major champion will play Belgian 27th seed David Goffin in the last 32.

“He (Maden) is a good player. He had already won four matches so was full of confidence,”’ said Nadal, whose Roland Garros win-loss record now reads an incredible 88-2.

Dutch women’s fourth seed Kiki Bertens retired from her match with Viktoria Kuzmova with illness while trailing 3-1, 40-15.

Greek star Tsitsipas did not have things all his own way against Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien on Court Simonne Mathieu, but managed to grind out a 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5 victory on his fourth match point.

The sixth seed, who beat Federer en route to the Australian Open semi-finals earlier this year, will take on Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic in his maiden appearance in the third round.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka showed that he can not be ruled out of contention with an impressive 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 success against in-form Chilean Cristian Garin.

The Swiss will play Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov next, after the former world number three beat 11th seed Marin Cilic in a marathon encounter 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3.

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina will face 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza in the third round after the ninth seed’s compatriot Kateryna Kozlova pulled out before their match with a viral infection.

Spain’s Muguruza, seeded 19th this year, eased to a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Swede Johanna Larsson.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova also clinched a straight-sets win, beating Slovakia’s Kristina Kucova 6-2, 6-2 to set up a tie with Croatian 31st seed Petra Martic.

