Warriors eye 3-peat, Raptors chase first title

TORONTO, Canada (AFP) – Golden State star guard Stephen Curry likes how the Warriors are playing as they seek a third consecutive title starting in Thursday’s opening game of the NBA Finals against Toronto.



Chasing a fourth crown in five seasons, something no team has achieved in half a century, the Warriors enter the best-of-seven showdown with more finals experience than the Raptors, in the first final of the team’s 24-season history.

“I like the energy we’re coming in with for game one,” Curry said Wednesday. “We’ve been here before. We understand the hoopla and the pandemonium around the finals and how different things are when it comes to just the schedule and the vibe. We’ve seen a lot and we’ll be ready for it.”

But they aren’t dismissing the Raptors because they are newcomers to the finals.

“They have a very good team and they’re here for a reason so you can’t take them lightly just because they haven’t been here before,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. “They have our respect and we’ll come correct tomorrow.”

The Warriors are 5-0 without star forward Kevin Durant, sidelined by a right calf injury, and center DeMarcus Cousins is questionable with a torn right quadriceps muscle.

But Golden State relied on solid play from Curry – averaging 27.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists – as well as reserves and improved play from forward Draymond Green to keep their title quest on course.

KAWHI SPARKS RAPTORS

Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, gladly bows to Green’s self-confidence.

“He should feel that way about himself,” Leonard said. “You have to come into these games confident and know what can you do on the floor. I don’t know how to just compare myself against him. I don’t really do that.”

“Both bring energy to the game. We want to play defense. We want to stop the player in front of us. And that’s pretty much it.”

Having won an NBA crown and the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award in 2014 with San Antonio, Leonard has had some advice for his teammates in their NBA Finals debut.

‘’It’s still between the lines,’’ said Leonard. ‘’You’re playing 5-on-5. We’re still playing basketball. We have a scheme. Just focus on that and don’t focus on the outside attention.’’

I’M IN KILL MODE

Golden State figures to switch multiple players to defend Leonard.

‘’We have some beyond capable defenders to guard him, take on that one-on-one challenge,’’ Curry said. ‘’That’s going to be important.

‘’We’ve had some amazing contributions from everybody on the bench. We’re going to have to play smart. Just play with confidence. We know what we’re capable of.’’

Just as Curry can expect to see Leonard and plenty of other Raptors defenders.

‘’It just really comes to being smart and being in those situations before and knowing what’s going to happen,’’ Leonard said, citing years of film study and matchups.

Thompson likes rap singer Drake, a devoted Raptors fans, but will skip much of his music this week.

‘’If it’s one of his soft R&B songs, I’m going to skip it because I’m in kill mode right now,’’ Thompson said. ‘’I’m trying to get these four games.’’

