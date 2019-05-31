Gilas may play in pocket meet in Spain

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gilas Pilipinas could possibly take part in a four-team pocket tournament in Spain as part of its preparation for the FIBA World Cup.



Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas President Al Panlilio said Gilas will face Spain, Congo and Ivory Coast should the proposed trip receive the full blessing of the PBA Board of Governors.

Both the SBP and PBA are working ways to make sure the event fits to the busy schedule of the Commissioner’s Cup which ends weeks before Aug. 31 opener of the World Cup in China.

Panlilio added that the SBP has requested the Spanish Basketball Federation additional tune-up matches.

The idea of playing the mini-tourney came after the initial plans to play a one-game exhibition against Russia in Khabarovsk didn’t push through. The SBP had initially penciled the supposed tune-up days before the FIBA showpiece. (Jonas Terrado)

Related

comments