Iloilo, N. Ecija joining MPBL

Thirty is now the exact number of participating teams in the MPBL as Iloilo and Nueva Ecija were formally accepted as members of the regional league.



MPBL officials, led by founder and chief executive officer and Sen. Manny Pacquiao and league commissioner Kenneth Duremdes welcomed the expansion teams during the contract signing at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel.

Iloilo was represented by team owner JJ Javelosa, who was accompanied by his son, former Navotas Clutch Jay Javelosa and head coach Eric Gonzales.

The team will be known as the Iloilo United as the group will not only carry the city, but the entire province, similar to what happened in Bicol, another expansion squad called as The Volcanoes.

Mindoro is another new team which joined recently even as Christian Singson decided to leave Mandaluyong and put up Nueva Ecija.

