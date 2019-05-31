  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Iloilo too much for Laguna

    May 31, 2019

    by Jonas Terrado

    Kaya-Iloilo downed host Stallion-Laguna, 2-0, on Wednesday for its second straight win in the Philippines Football League at the Binan Football Stadium.

    Jovin Bedic scored off a penalty in the 25th minute before talisman Jordan Mintah sealed the victory with a goal shortly before the second half stoppage time to keep Kaya in front of the seven-team table with six points.

    Mintah also produced his fourth goal of the young season after posting a hat trick in Kaya’s 4-0 drubbing of Green Archers United at Rizal Memorial Stadium last Saturday.

    Defending two-time champion Ceres Negros barged into the win column after spoiling Air Force’s return to top-flight competition with a 4-0 triumph at Rizal Memorial.

    Spaniard Bienvenido Maranon scored three goals while Curt Dizon added two as the Busmen redeemed themselves from being held to a 2-2 draw by Stallion also last Saturday.

    Ceres improved to four points, two behind Kaya.

    In the other game, Green Archers edged Global Makati, 1-0, on Cristian Zubiri’s goal in the 72nd.

