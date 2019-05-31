Local bets brace for Asian Elite duel

SEA Games gold medalist Claire Adorna headlines the compact cast of triathletes bracing for a fierce battle in the Asian Elite to be held side by side with the centerpiece pro division in the Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay presented by Big Boss Cement which gets going Sunday.



Joining Adorna in the hunt for top prize of P50,000 in the endurance race is Alexandra Ganzon while veteran campaigner August Benedicto banners the men’s roster that also drew Mark Anthony Hosana, Banjo Norte, Benjamin Raña, Leonard Rondina and Jorry Ycong.

Keen competition is also seen in other age-group divisions with 142 vying for top honors in the 40-44 bracket and 125 and 112 disputing the titles in the 35-39 and 45-49 categories of the event organized and conducted by Sunrise Events, Inc.

Also on tap are the relay events featuring the male, female and mixed categories with a total of 76 teams chasing the crowns in the event also held to promote an active and healthy lifestyle among Filipinos.

For details, visit www.ironman703subicbay.com or the Facebook page Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay and @im703subicbay on Instagram and Twitter. Official event hashtags are #CenturyTunaIM703 #im703subicbay.

Close to thousand triathletes from 41 countries are all set for what promises to be another challenging race on a practically new course for the 1.9km swim-90km bike-21km run event with the race central now at Subic Bay Boardwalk.

