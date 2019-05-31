NBA: D’Antoni ends contract extension talks

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni has ended talks aimed at extending his contract with the NBA club beyond next season, US media reported Thursday.



ESPN reported that D’Antoni’s agent, Warren LeGarie, had told Rockets general manager Daryl Morey of the coach’s decision.

D’Antoni, who remains under contract for the 2019-20 season, said recently he hoped to coach in Houston for three more years.

“I want be part of a championship here,” he told ESPN.

The Houston Chronicle reported the team offered only a one-year extension, with D’Antoni’s compensation “heavily based on incentives”.

D’Antoni, 68, has spent three seasons with the Rockets, guiding them to the best three-year win-loss stretch in history of 173-73.

But the Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors in each of the past two playoffs, falling in six games in the second round this season.

Owner Tilman Fertitta called that defeat “unacceptable”.

In the wake of that disappointment, the Rockets had already told three assistant coaches and additional staffers they would not be brought back next season.

There have also been reports the Rockets are open to a massive roster overhaul that could even include parting sith stars such as Most Valuable Player candidate James Harden and point guard Chris Paul. (Agence France-Presse)

