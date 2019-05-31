Short-handed CEU gains semis

Games Monday (Paco Arena, Manila)

2 p.m. – St. Clare vs CEU

4 p.m. – Valencia-SSCR vs Cignal-Ateneo

Centro Escolar University claimed the last semifinals berth despite having eight players in uniform after defeating Go for Gold-St. Benilde, 84-74, in the PBA D-League quarterfinals yesterday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



Senegalese center Maodo Malick Diouf had 25 points and 29 rebounds to lead the undermanned Scorpions to an unlikely victory that came after the school launched an investigation into game-fixing allegations against several players.

Coach Derrick Pumaren lauded the efforts of the seven of eight cagers he inserted despite entering the match as huge underdogs after losing the first quarters match against Go for Gold, 84-81, last Tuesday.

“I was even surprised we came out as winners. The guys really played their hearts out,” said Pumaren.

The Scorpions played minus Judel Fuentes, Tyron Chan, Jan Formento, Christian Uri, Keanu Caballero, John Rojas, and John Lisbo.

The Scorpions arrange a best-of-three semis duel with St. Clare-Virtual Reality which starts on Monday at the Paco Arena.

The scores:

CEU 84 – Diouf 25, Santos 15, Guinitaran 13, Bernabe 10, Diaz 10, Sunga 7, Abastillas 4.

GO FOR GOLD-CSB 74 – Adams 26, Banal 20, Nayve 7, Santillan 6, Gutang 5, Naboa 3, Dixon 3, Pasturan 2, Leutcheu 2, Carlos 0.

Quarters: 24-20, 44-36, 66-51, 84-74.

