World Slasher Cup 2 enters crucial stage

Currently attracting thousands of sabong enthusiasts, the 2019 World Slasher Cup 2 Invitational 9-Cock Derby enters its crucial phase where a new champion is expected to emerge on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Competing in tomorrow’s 4-cock finals are those with 2, 2.5, 3 and 3.5 points while the grand finale on Sunday will be for participants with 4, 4.5 and 5 points.

Rey Canedo of Team Excellence, the 2019 WPC 220 K Big Event champion and first timer Henry Tubban of Ilocos banner the grand finalists with five wins apiece.

“It’s still anybody’s race at this point but a participant who will score four point will have a bigger chance of winning this prestigious event,” said Pitgames Media Inc. CEO Manny Berbano.

Last year, Rey Briones of Masbate (Green Gold Uno) bagged the solo championship despite tallying only 7.5 points in the event that attracted 200 entries.

Major sponsors are Thunderbird and Emperador with media partners PitGames Media Inc., TV5’s “All New Tukaan”, ABS-CBN Action + Sports, “Sagupaan,” “Sabong Nation”, “Sabong Pilipinas”, “Bakbakan Na TV”, The Sabong Chronicles, Journal Group, Pilipino Mirror, Saksi Ngayon and Diaryo Bomba.

Other top contenders are Doc Ayong Lorenzo/Manny Berbano, Nene Araneta, Felix and RC Gatchalian, Jervy Maglunob, Mauro Prieto/Rey Briones, Emil Tiu, Anthony Lim, Frank Berin, Louie Tulang, Randy Rabadon, Eslabon and Escolin Brothers and Honey Yu.

The champions of this six -day cockfight spectacle being hosted by the Pintakasi of Champions will receive a finely crafted silver cup from reigning Bb. Pilipinas winners.

Paying patrons can get their tickets at the TicketNet outlet (Yellow Gate of Araneta Coliseum).

