For Alapag, NBA Summer League experience was amazing

Jimmy Alapag said his experience as an assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings in the 2019 Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada was an amazing one.

“It was an amazing experience. I really valued every minute I spent with the team the past month,” said the San Miguel Beer assistant coach. “It’s really great to be with an organization and I learned a ton.”

“I felt I was back in school a little bit with the amount of notes I took. I’m thankful to Vlade and the entire organization for the opportunity,” Alapag added.

He joined the Kings upon the invitation of Sacramento general manager Vlade Divac.

Given another chance, he wants to return next summer to learn more.

“There are plans that I will join them again next summer. So in the meantime, I will continue to grow and learn then we’ll see what’s next,” Alapag ended. (BRIAN YALUNG)

