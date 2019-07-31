Isko to build public toilets in Liwasang Bonifacio

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said he will build public toilets in Liwasang Bonifacio upon the requests of netizens.

“There are so many people passing by the park and we want to accommodate them and find them an outlet for number 1 (urinating) and number 2 (defecating) ” he said.

The Mayor said Liwasang Bonifacio has turned into a “tae-tae island” (island of feces).

“These are the small things that are taken for granted by government, dismissed as small matters, irrelevant, and so and so forth,” he said.

“Before you know it, the problem is so huge you could barely move… So as much as possible we are seeking the public’s cooperation,” he added.

Moreno said the public toilets will be completed in a few weeks.

He also said he is considering to build other public toilets in other areas of the city. (Erma Edera)

Related

comments