PH jins vie in World Cadet Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippines’ well-trained taekwondo fighters seek more international honors when they compete in the 2019 World Cadet Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on August 7-10.

Two coaches and 10 athletes – six males and four females – make up the national squad which is carrying the colors of Meralco/MVP Sports Foundation.

The coaches are Dindo Simpao and Paul Romero while the campaigners are:

Male – Julio Miguel Zapata (-33kg), Aldrich Paul Vincent Merin (-37kg), Renzo Maverick Gavilanes (-41kg), Jose Jacob Cartagena (-49kg), Jean Sebastian Durana (-57kg) and Legolas Penaredondo (-61kg).

Female – Tachiana Kezhia Mangin (-33kg), Leigh Andee Rodriguez (-37kg), Jan Lauren Agustin (-41kg) and Crisriata Catalina Tiu (-44kg).

The Filipinos, always regarded among the top contenders in any international event, will see action against athletes from 70 countries such as Korea, Iran, Russia, China, Chinese Taipei, Japan, Spain, Turkey and the United States.

Only recently, the Filipinos brought home medals from two international events – the Asian Junior and Cadet Championships in Amman, Jordan and the Korea Open in Chuncheon City.

The PH team’s trip is supported by SMART Communications Inc., PLDT, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and MILO.

Related

comments