Duterte to name 10 PCSO officials tied to corruption

Less than 10 Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office officials will be unmasked by President Duterte for alleged corruption soon, a Palace official said yesterday, amid an ongoing inquiry into the State charity agency.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the President mentioned his plan about the concerned PCSO officials “in passing” during a closed door event last Wednesday.

“‘Yun lang sinabi niya. He did not elaborate on that. Let’s just wait for the announcement of the President,” Panelo said.

Panelo confirmed Sen. Bong Go’s earlier remarks about the President’s planned disclosure of the names of the PCSO officials involved in corruption that led to revenue losses.

Last Wednesday, Duterte attended a closed-door celebration of the Joint 69th National Security Council and 70th National Intelligence Coordinating Agency founding anniversary where he delivered a speech. Malacañang released photos of the event but did not make public the President’s remarks.

“Kung paano sinabi ni Sen. Bong, ‘yun na ‘yun. Ganun lang,” Panelo said.

The President had earlier ordered the shutdown of PCSO gaming operations over alleged massive corruption in the agency. A few days later, the President lifted the suspension of lotto operations after finding no irregularity in the machine-operated games.

With the resumption of the lotto games, Panelo said the public can resume seeking medical assistance from PCSO. (Genalyn Kabiling)

