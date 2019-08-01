Isko to go after thieves preying on moving trucks

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said he will launch a crackdown on syndicates that steal goods from trucks passing through the city’s port area.

“Those who loot moving trucks got my attention already so pagpupuyatan ko sila,” the mayor said.

He also asked the truck operators to discipline their “undisciplined” and “irresponsible” drivers to ease traffic in the country’s capital especially in areas leading to port area.

“Ang tigas-tigas ng ulo, ugaling buwaya, tao naman. I am literally begging you, buong kababaang loob. Once and for all, kausapin ninyong maigi ang mga driver ninyo,” he said.

“Let’s try a new formula of good will. I am showing you the willingness of the city to address your situation. Nasa inyo na ’yan, kumbaga, give and take,” he added.

He also warned them that he would not go easy on delinquent truck drivers, but was just giving them “an opportunity to redeem themselves.”

“Hanggat maaari puro masahe, puro diplomasya, pakisuyo baka makuha pa e,” he said.

Those trucks that will be allowed to ply Roxas Boulevard are only those headed to and from the port of Manila, he added. (Erma Edera)

