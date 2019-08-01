Palace backs halt to visa upon arrival

Malacañang yesterday agreed that the government needs to stop issuing visas to foreigners upon their arrival in the country following concerns on the influx of Chinese to the Philippines.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has said in his Twitter account that the Philippines should only issue visas to foreigners after they are vetted by consular offices.

Locsin’s proposal came after National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon raised concerns on the influx of Chinese nationals in the country, saying it is a security threat, especially that several of them are reported to undocumented.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo agreed that foreigners need to be vetted first before they are allowed to enter the country.

“I agree with Secretary Locsin. Kailangan talaga vini-vet. Kasi pag tayo humihingi ng visa nahihirapan tayong kumuha ng visa sa iba’t ibang mga bansa, eh. Because they vet. Tinitignan muna nila,” he said.

“The President will consider the proposal of the Secretary and if we don’t hear anything from him, that means that will be the policy of the government,” he added.

According to Panelo, the government should really be concerned because undocumented foreigners are able to set foot in the country.

“They are undocumented, then we should really raise concern about them. Paano sila nakakapasok dito?” he said.

“May influx na magtataka ka bakit nakakapasok sila? So hindi lamang worry yung number, yung worry mo pa kung paano sila nakakapasok. Binabantayan ba natin ito o hindi?” he added. (Argyll Geducos)

