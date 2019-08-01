‘Somewhat dead’

A RECENT survey showed a low trust rating for China, with the US at the high end. Hard to imag­ine that only one generation ago, Chairman Mao was the saint and savior of activists who would bring down the Marcos government, lib­erate peasants and laborers mired in poverty, and seek intellectual and political sanctuary in China. On the other hand, youth groups gathered regularly to rally, demon­strate, and attack the US embassy for America’s so-called imperialist policies.

After all these years and the shutdown of US bases, America continues to be the promised land of milk and honey to most Filipi­nos, and there is no lessening of the appeal of a US visa.

Indeed, these are interesting times for Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua, who is the face and voice of Beijing: “China is a peace-loving nation,” and “over the last four, five decades China is firm in adhering to a policy of peaceful settlement” of the West Philippine Sea-South China Sea issue.

The ambassador’s reiteration of “dialogue better than confronta­tion” at a reception last Monday night fetched from Defense Secre­tary Delfin Lorenzana an assurance that “communication between our two countries will remain transpar­ent and honest.”

Mr. Lorenzana and Finance Sec­retary Sonny Dominguez, along with VIPs from the Chinese-Filipi­no community, were guests at the embassy’s celebration of the 92nd anniversary of the People’s Libera­tion Army, among whose soldiers are 39,000 peacekeepers who have accomplished 24 missions. PLA’s role is “active defense,” not aggression.

Pending settlement of the WPS-SCS issue, Ambassador Zhao said, “We cannot let the one percent in differences hold hostage the 99 percent.” He praised President Du­terte for promoting “strategic co­operation” and increased contacts with his country.

China’s GDP of US$10,000 is the second highest in the world. But “if freedom of navigation is disrupted or blocked in the South China Sea, China is going to be somewhat dead.” With 75 to 80 percent of food supplies moving to and from China through the South China Sea, “China is the last country to impede freedom of navigation.”

It works both ways.

