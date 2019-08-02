3 ISIS men killed, 4 hurt in Basilan raid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ISABELA CITY, Basilan – Police and military authorities raided at dawn Friday the hideout of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) and Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in Mohammad Ajul town in this province, killing three of them including a senior lieutenant of the ASG-ISIS and wounding four others.

A senior police official said Friday they raided the hideout of Hajan Apino alias Abu Omar in Sitio Talesey, Barangay Cadiis, Hadji Mohammad Ajul, about 2:20am.

He said Apino was a senior member of the ASG and ISIS has two standing warrant of arrest for robbery in band with multiple homicide and frustrated homicide, and double murder.

According to the police official, Apino and two of his gunmen tried to resist arrest that resulted in their deaths. Four others were arrested.

Apino was a senior lieutenant under the command of ISIS-Philippines Deputy Emir Furuji Indama and was involved in the July 31, 2019 suicide attack in Lamitan City, Basilan.

While the troops were scouring the area, Apino followers fired at the raiding team from the northeast direction which prompted the troops to return fire.

The police source also said that the ISIS-Philippines Network associated with Apino was planning to attack vital installation areas in the Zamboanga Peninsula or Region 9.

The raid was conducted to prevent Apino’s group from carrying their plan, the source added.

Those terrorists who surrender to the government team were treated humanely, the police official said. (Nonoy Lacson)

Related

comments