PNP backs arming BFP personnel

The Philippine National Police yesterday expressed support to President Duterte’s proposal to arm personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection.

PNP spokesman Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac explained that firemen are entitled to carry service firearms in responding to fire incidents in order to protect themselves from angry fire victims.

“Security has always been a serious concern of the BFP everytime its personnel respond to fire incidents due to unruly evacuees,” said Banac.

“Many times, responding firemen hesitate to enter a fire scene without sufficient security cover by their local police counterparts due to past incidents wherein angry mob attacked firemen at the fire scene out of frustrations,” he added.

In some cases, Banac said firemen were also targeted by criminals.

“If licensed private security guards are allowed by law to carry licensed firearms to serve as force multipliers of the PNP, then there’s more reason that uniformed BFP personnel, who could also be targeted by criminals, shall also be issued firearms for self defense, with proper training on marksmanship and gun-safety, and for peace and order tasks,” said Banac.

However, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said yesterday the government should further study plans to arm members of the BFP and involve them in maintaining peace and order.

He said he sees nothing wrong with BFP officers bearing firearms if they were given permits but said Duterte’s plan to involve them in chasing suspected criminals and rebels might be questioned.

Lacson, a former Philippine National Police chief, said that unlike other law enforcement agencies, the BFP is not given firearms and ammunition by the government.

He added that the BFP leadership cannot apply for gun permits for all of its members because, under the country’s gun law, licenses to own and carry firearms should be acquired individually from the PNP.

“Kung magkakaroon ng issued firearms ang firemen, hindi ko sigurado kung ‘yan ay sang-ayon sa umiiral na batas. Dapat mapag-aralan din natin.,” Lacson said. (Aaron Recuenco and Vanne Terrazola)

