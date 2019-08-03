Underground bookstore back in business soon

By ERMA EDERA

Like the proverbial Phoenix rising from the ashes, “Books from Underground,” a cramped secondhand bookstore filled with mounds of books that reach the ceiling, will soon return in the underbelly of the Lagusnilad underpass in front of the Manila City Hall.

The thrift bookstore is one the casualties of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno’s clean-up drive.

But last July 30, AJ Laberinto, 38, owner of the bookstore, said Isko arranged a meeting with him, Winter Gabayron, bookstore’s co-owner, and his mother over lunch.

“He was putting things in order. On our part, we were acting out of desperation. We were out of a relocation site to go to. It was a shot in the dark, the meeting,” Laberinto said.

“But once there, in front of the Mayor, it felt like the meeting was but a mere formality. He and the people around him knew already our plight. They were there to help us out. To ask what specifically what we wanted and hear directly,” he added.

He said they are still processing all documents to secure the permits required per order of the Mayor. “This was the vacant space in the underpass we asked for and was agreed to be given,” he said.

The 10-year-old bookstore was a beloved spot for bookworms which has the works of the National Artist for Literature Cirilo Bautista, philosopher Plato, and various books on history, law, sciences, and engineering. It has also limited edition comic books and the latest releases.

Laberinto admitted that it was difficult for him to find another place to sell his books, which has been his bread and butter.

“We searched everywhere. All were occupied already. The stalls in the three nearest LRT stations were occupied. Same with the alternative spaces in Intramuros and San Marcelino,” he said.

“We really wanted to be near City Hall as much as possible. It was the center of the city accessible to all, north and south of Metro Manila. I guess it’s a matter of bringing the products directly to the customers without the inconvenience of people making the extra effort of reaching out to distant sellers,” he added.

Laberinto said he is also hoping for his fellow vendors to find a relocation site for their business. He bared that some of the vendors he knew have relocated to legitimate establishments such as in Isetann and other malls in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

“There I was yesterday in front of City Hall and can’t help but stare at the golf course. It was a lot of space meant for so few people. Space that could’ve been maximized for a larger number of the populace,” he said.

“Parang magnet kasi yung dami ng dumadaan sa City Hall. Mas malaki lang talaga ang tsansang makabenta kung malapit sa City Hall,” he added.

“But we were lucky. We were given a chance. And we thank the people for the support they’ve given on social media. Just when the so-called retrograde of Mercury has come to a halt then came the alignment of stars,” Laberinto said.

Isko said in his “The Capital Report” Facebook live broadcast last Friday that he will allow the bookstore to operate in the city hall underpass after the local government finishes its cleaning operations in the area.

