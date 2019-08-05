Asian bets triumph in world stage

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Zheng Saisai knocked off her fourth seeded opponent of the week to capture her first career WTA title with a straight sets win over Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the San Jose WTA tournament on Sunday.

The unseeded Zheng, who also beat Sabalenka in their only other career meeting, used a solid serving performance to beat the second seed from Belarus, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3).

“I don’t have so much experience because it is the first time for me,” a nervous Zheng said on the court during her trophy presentation speech. ”I am very excited about how I played the whole week.

Zheng said the San Jose tournament had special meaning for her even before she won on Sunday.

Zheng clinched the victory in the second set tiebreaker when Sabalenka doubled faulted on the first championship point.

Sabalenka also double faulted to get to championship point as she finished with eight double faults compared to just five for Zheng.

After the 25-year-old Zheng downed eighth-seeded American Danielle Collins, she beat fourth-seeded US teen Amanda Anisimova in a three-set quarter-final marathon. In the semis, Zheng ousted No.7 seed Maria Sakkari in straight sets.

Zheng, who was not broken in the one hour, 45 minute match, won 72 percent of her first serve points compared to 52 percent for Sabalenka.

JAPANESE TRIUMPHS

In Woburn, United Kingdom, Japan’s Hinako Shibuno hit an 18-foot birdie putt at the final hole to win a thrilling Women’s British Open at Woburn on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, playing in her first Major, shot 68 for 18-under-par to win by a shot from American Lizette Salas.

Shibuno, who overcame a four-putt double-bogey on the third hole, had never played a professional event outside Japan before this week.

World number one Ko Jin-young, who was seeking a third Major title of the year, had to settle for third place following a 66.

“I still feel like I’m going to vomit,” Shibuno told Sky Sports.

“I was more nervous on the front nine but I was OK on the back nine.”

“I felt like I was going to cry on the 18th but the tears didn’t come out. Contending at a tournament like this is nerve-wracking but I felt like I was going to enjoy this moment as well.”

“There were many Japanese fans and I heard many Japanese words so I felt like I was playing in Japan.”

