Charcos: Best for the week in NCAA

Edgar Charcos of University of Perpetual Help showed his smarts in the crunch and got ample rewards.

First, his floater with 3.4 seconds enabled him to help power the Altas to a 75-71 win over the Arellano University Chiefs in the NCAA basketball tournament last week.

That also enabled the Altas to snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 2-3.

More importantly, Charcos claimed his first Chooks-to-Go Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week of the season.

“Sa kanya talaga yun,” said coach Frankie Lim as he professed his trust on Charcos to deliver the goods for the Altas in the endgame.

Charcos, who scored six of his 15 points in the payoff period, on top of five assists, and two rebounds for Perpetual, edged Letran’s Larry Muyang, CSB’s Jimboy Pasturan, and JRU’s Chester Jungco for the weekly plum handed out by scribes covering the beat from print and online.

“I still think this team needs to be smarter on playing defense. We just have to stop people if we want to win games,” he said.

