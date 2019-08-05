Gilas arrives in Spain for pocket tourney

Gilas Pilipinas arrived in Spain on Sunday (early Monday Manila time) to begin a series of practices and tune-up matches before the FIBA World Cup.

The national cagers touched down in the Spanish capital of Madrid after an 18-hour trip that included a layover in Dubai. Gilas then took a short ride for Guadalajara where the team will spend the next three days.

Coach Yeng Guiao has scheduled a twice-a-day practice for Monday before playing two scrimmages against Congo and Ivory Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gilas will leave for Malaga on Thursday to compete in a knockout-style pocket tournament also participated by host Spain, Congo and Ivory Coast.

The Philippines battles Congo, with the winner facing the victor of the Spain-Ivory Coast match in the final.

Eleven players composed of Andray Blatche, Paul Lee, Mark Barroca, Beau Belga, Kiefer Ravena, Robert Bolick, CJ Perez, Japeth Aguilar, Gabe Norwood, Poy Erram and Matthew Wright are in Spain for the crucial trip.

Ravena, however, won’t take part in the scrimmages due to his ongoing FIBA suspension. His 15-month ban will be lifted on Aug. 24.

Blatche is hoping to use the tune-ups to gauge his readiness for Gilas’ World Cup campaign which starts Aug. 31 in Foshan, China. (JONAS TERRADO)

