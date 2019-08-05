Purge to result in ‘cleaner,’ better BoC – Duterte

The country will have a “cleaner” and “better” Bureau of Customs amid the ongoing purging of alleged corrupt personnel in the agency, President Duterte declared yesterday.

At the mass oath-taking of newly appointed government officials in Malacañang, the President said he has fired 64 Customs personnel and might remove 100 more.

“I just fired 64, but if I could get away with the 100 more, I think we’ll have a cleaner, a better Customs, BIR,” he said in his remarks. “Pero sigurado itong 64 talagang tatanggalin ko na and they have been there for 36, 38 years,” he added.

The President claimed that ever since he was young, it has been known that many Customs personnel live a lavish lifestyle, including having big houses and fancy cars.

“Maliit pa ang Davao noon ‘yung – sa subdivision namin ang magagandang bahay…Tatay ko governor, tatay niya provincial fiscal nung governor ang tatay ko. Pero ang magagandang bahay sa subdivision namin Customs, BIR,” he said. “Makakita ka ng magandang kotse, Customs. May bagong mga model na magdating sa Davao noon, sila ang nauuna,” he added.

Duterte said he was committed to fight corruption in government even though there were times he wanted to resign over the widespread problem. He claimed that the bureaucracy was “corrupt to the core.”

“Have you ever heard me say that gusto ko nang mag-resign kasi hindi ko mahabol ang corruption. I thought I could, but you know corruption has permitted government itself,” he said. “Sinabi ko it’s corrupt to the core and it is right now. Mahirap tanggalin lahat, he said. (Genalyn Kabiling)

