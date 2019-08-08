CEU beats St. Dominic by 61 in PBA D-League

By JONAS TERRADO

Games Monday

(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City)

1:30 p.m. — Nailtalk-Savio vs Asia’s Lashes

3:30 p.m. — Hazchem vs iWalk

5:30 p.m. — Hyperwash vs Alberei

Centro Escolar University held Nailtalk-St. Dominic Savio to just two points in the first quarter on its way to a 107-46 victory in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Rich Guinitaran scored 19 points while Senegalese center Maodo Malick Diouf added 11 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks to power the Scorpions to their second straight win.

CEU led 32-2 at the end of the first quarter, forcing Nailtalk to score the lowest points in a period since Gamboa Coffee had three in the third period of its 107-60 defeat to Racal last July 10, 2017.

Marinerong Pilipino likewise posted its second victory by downing AMA Online Education, 91-82, to share the Group A lead with CEU.

Jhonard Clarito had 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, JR Alabanza tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Eloy Poligrates and Dan Sara added 11 each for the Skippers.

Technological Institute of the Philippines routed an Italiano’s Homme side that played with just eight players, 133-98, for its third win in four outings.

Papa Ndiaye produced 29 points for the Engineers to bounce back from Monday’s loss to BRT Sumisip Basilan-St. Clare.

First Game:

TIP 133 — Ndiaye 29, Calara 18, Pasamante 13, B. Santos 12, I. Santos 11, Pinca 9, Sandagon 8, Navarro 8, Calisay 7, Ramilo 6, Carurucan 6, Enrile 4, Daguro 2, Tan 0, Jimenez 0.

ITALIANO’S 98 — Monte 33, Munsayac 17, Gozum 15, Roy 12, Trance 6, Neypes 6, Pontejos 4, Cruz 3, Labastida 2, Colina 0.

Quarters: 22-21; 66-50; 99-76; 133-98.

Second Game:

CEU 107 — Guinitaran 19, Murillo 13, Diouf 11, De Ocampo 11, Diaz 10, Abastillas 9, Sunga 8, Tuadles 7, Escalona 7, Santos 6, Tagal 4, Bernabe 2.

NAILTALK-SAVIO 46 — Delos Reyes 13, Boac 6, Rublico 6, Mienlam 6, R. De Leon 5, Colomot 5, Ibarra 3, Diaz 2, Arellano 0, J. De Leon 0, Ledama 0.

Quarters: 32-2; 59-16; 72-36; 107-46.

Third Game:

MARINERONG PILIPINO 91 — Clarito 19, Alabanza 12, Poligrates 11, Sara 11, Yee 11, Ilagan 9, McAloney 6, Jamon 4, Diputado 3, Saguiguit 3, Arim 2, Solis 0, Rios 0, Juanico 0.

AMA 82 — Santos 30, Parcero 13, Black 12, De Leon 9, Fuentes 8, Tolentino 6, Estibar 2, Alina 2, Asuncion 0, Germino 0, Martin 0, Saor 0, Catorce 0, Rodriguez 0.

Quarters: 34-24; 50-37; 74-61; 91-82.

