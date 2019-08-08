Duterte open to use of Dengvaxia to combat dengue epidemic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Because of the number of deaths from the dengue epidemic, President Duterte said last night he is open to using Dengvaxia again if Filipino experts would vouch for its effectiveness.

Duterte made the statement after the Department of Health declared a national dengue epidemic in the entire country.

According to the DoH, 622 people have died because of the disease since January this year. The DoH also recorded at least 146,000 cases as of July 20, a 98 percent increase from the same period last year.

Duterte said he is thinking if he should order the return of Dengvaxia because of the number of deaths caused by the mosquito-borne disease.

“Yes, I am open to the use of Dengvaxia again. Maraming patay na, eh. It’s an epidemic. Now, compare it with the, vis-a-vis with those who died,” he said.

“I’m in a quandary whether to allow Dengvaxia or not. Ako? I’d rather go on the side of science,” he added.

“If nobody would believe me, still I would say if there’s anything there in the western medicine and even itong mga herbal ng oriental. If it would be saving people’s lives, I’ll go for it.”

The President said he will follow the advice of local experts on Dengvaxia. “I want to hear the words of the experts, doctors. And we have enough bright people here to tell us. I don’t need foreigners telling me,” Duterte said.

“My own Filipino scientists and doctors will tell me what to do. I will be guided by their announcement.” (Argyll Geducos)

Related

comments