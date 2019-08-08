Duterte raises bounty for killers of Negros cops to P6 M

President Duterte last night raised to P6 million the reward for the capture of the killers of the four policemen in Negros Oriental last month, even offering P500,000 if the heads of the perpetrators are brought to him.

Duterte, at the oath-taking ceremony of newly promoted star rank officers of the Philippine National Police in Malacañang, said he is not sure if the two suspected New People’s Army rebels arrested last week are really the ones behind the torture and killing of the four police officers.

“Kaya itong NPA galit ako dito kaya gusto kong malaman kung sila na ba dahil kung hindi pa sila dadagdagan ko pa ng P1 milyon, so at this time, it is at P6 million,” he said.

“Give to me his head. As of now it’s at P6 million,” he added.

“Ulo talaga dalhin mo, para makita ko itsura. Not because I am cruel, but I just want to be sure,” he continued.

Duterte initially set the reward money at P1 million. However, late last month, he raised it to P5 million for the capture, dead or alive, of the killers of the Negros policemen, and to P100,000 for every participant in their killing.

On Sunday, Duterte warned the NPA that the soldiers will not spare them because of the spate of killings in Negros Oriental.

Malacañang clarified that government troops will not torture communist insurgents who will be arrested or captured.

“During the shootout. Hindi yung pag na-capture o naaresto. During the encounter lang,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

Last week, Duterte warned that he will implement a more severe measure to address the lawless violence in Negros Oriental, saying the NPA has gone too far.

“I will not take it sitting down…I’ve been telling you, I will implement a more severe measure. What – what is it? Maghintay lang kayo. Kasi sabi ko sumosobra na kayo,” he said. (Argyll Geducos)

