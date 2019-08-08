More cops, soldiers to be hired to combat terror ‘danger’ posed by IS

More soldiers and policemen will be recruited to effectively combat the terror “danger” posed by the Islamic State in the country, President Duterte bared yesterday.

At the oath-taking of newly promoted police officers in Malacañang, the President also promised to continue to enhance the training and equipment of the uniformed personnel to become a highly capable, effective, and credible government force.

“We are facing so many fronts. I need more soldiers. I would need about an additional of seven to 10 Special Action Force troopers kasi palaki nang palaki ang problema. We thought all the while that it would somehow wane,” the President said in his remarks.

“Apparently, with the migration – excuse me – a lot of ISIS leaders in the Southeast Asia, we will have terrorism. Ang tinatakutan ko, ‘yung ginagawa nila. You know what I mean and I don’t want to raise an alarm before the public,” he said.

Duterte directed Philippine National chief Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde to immediately train new SAF commandos to help keep peace and order in the country. Albayalde was present at the Palace event.

“Maybe Gen. Albayalde can at least start on this project. I need about 10 more. Kayong talagang – talagang gasgasin ninyo husto ‘yung sundalo para we can meet the coming danger,” he said.

The President recently said he was praying to God to spare the country from possible deadly attacks by the Islamic State militants. He admitted that he was worried that many people might suffer the brutality and cruelty of the ISIS.

“I’m praying, I really pray, talagang lumuluhod ako sa Diyos na to spare us the kind of brutality and cruelty in our country because it will really be bloody, bloody as it can ever be,” he said in a speech at the Palace last week. (Genalyn Kabiling)

