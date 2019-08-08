MPBL: Bulacan, Davao down rivals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BULACAN trounced Valenzuela, 97-79, for its first back-to-back wins in the MPBL Lakan Season Wednesday night at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium in Malolos.

The Kuyas drew double-digit production from six players to give the Classic a sound beating and improve its win-loss record to 5-4.

Jun Bonsubre had a double-double performance, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Dan Sara was an assist shy from recording a double-double, tallying 11 markers on top of nine assists.

Also coming up with similar convincing victories were the Davao Occidental Tigers and the Zamboanga-Family’s Brand Sardines.

The Cocolife-backed Tigers picked up their fifth consecutive win by dumping the Navotas Clutch, 94-74 while Zamboanga dumped winless SOCCSKSARGEN, 100-75, for its fifth win in nine games.

It was a big bounce back win for Family’s Brand Sardines-supported Zamboanga team, which lost to its counterpart, Bacolod-Master Sardines, previously.

Related

comments