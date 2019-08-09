Come meet your maker at the next Maker Faire

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CALLING all hobbyists, gar­deners, chefs and anybody who enjoys making things. Making and crafting things may sometimes feel like a solitary endeavor, describes Dale Dough­erty in an interview for Smith­sonian.com. Dougherty is the “godfather” of the Maker Faire, which aims to create a fun learn­ing space for Makers, or anyone who creates things from food to home inventions, to show off their creations and meet fellow makers. The gathering aims to bring to the spotlight hard work that often takes place in garages and kitchens, out of sight from the community. It also gives visitors the chance to interact directly with the people who put together the creations that they see.

The Maker Faire phenomena started with Dougherty and his team in the Bay Area, San Fran­cisco in 2006. Since then, there have been numerous Maker Faires and hundreds of Mini Maker Faires around the world including Barcelona, Seoul, Paris, Tokyo and even in Manila. One key features in the faire is that people can have a hands-on experience. Children, and adults alike, are encouraged to join in building activities like creating a massive 51-foot long watercraft made of reused bicycle frames called Tick-Tock the Croc.

Just last June 22 and 23, the Manila Mini Maker Faire was held in the Canopy Plaza of the Mind Museum in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. Visitors were able to see homemade boardgames, 3D printed items and products made from re­cycled plastics. There were also workshops about Robot­ics, making bokashi mudballs, painting using kitchen waste and fun crafts, like pop-up cards. Entrance to the event was free and this allowed any­one to drop by, explore and have a chat with the makers. This is the spirit of the Maker Faire. Non-makers may be inspired to go home and try their hand at making something entirely new.

Related

comments