DoH records 167,606 dengue cases; 661 dead

Dengue cases across the country continue to surge as the Department of Health yesterday said that it has recorded over 160,000 cases of the mosquito-borne illness.

“We already have 167,606 cases and as of July we already have 10 regions that are having cases beyond the epidemic threshold,” Health Undersecretary Rolando Enrique Domingo said.

“This is one of the highest. First time na actually na nagdeclare tayo ng dengue na national epidemic. The highest in the last five years,” he added.

On the other hand, 661 dengue deaths have been recorded.

The regions that are “beyond the epidemic threshold” are Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Socsargen, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“Ang ating national epidemic declaration is at force and of course we are working – our regional offices natin are working with other agencies ng gobyerrno para lang siguraduin ang ating efforts to curb para mabawasan ang kaso ng dengue,” said Domingo.

The Health official said that a thorough study should first be done with regards to the proposal to return of the Dengvaxia vaccine in the market.

“At this time hindi sya pwedeng dalin sa Pilipinas or gamitin dito sa Pilipinas,” said Domingo. “At this time, as an immunization program for mass immunization, we’re really not entertaining that,” he added. (Analou de Vera)

