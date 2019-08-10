Dela Rosa pushes ROTC to stop communist recruitment of minors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said yesterday that the revival of the mandatory Reserved Officers Training Corps in schools could help stop the recruitment of minors by communist groups.

Dela Rosa, a former Philippine National Police chief, claimed that patriotism and discipline among the youth have declined since the military training became an optional program for students.

He claimed that this triggered the membership of more teenagers in militant organizations.

“Dahil simulang nawala ‘yong ROTC, naobserbahan natin na ang inclination ng kabataan, hindi naman lahat, is papunta sa kaliwa. Nawala na ‘yong patriotism sa mga kabataan. Nandyan na pasigaw-sigaw na sa kalsada. Nawawalan na ng disiplina,” Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa said reimposing the ROTC will be “substantial” in preventing students from joining Leftist organizations and becoming fighters of armed communist groups.

Last Wednesday, the neophyte senator led the Senate Committee on Public Order hearing on the cases of missing teenagers who were allegedly recruited by Leftist groups that have supposed links to the Communist Party of the Philippines-New Peoples’ Army while in school.

In his first public hearing, Dela Rosa invited five parents who blamed militant groups for changing their children’s behavior and allegedly influencing them not to go home. The parents said they lost contact with their teenage kids since they became active members of the groups.

Dela Rosa said the committee will resume its hearing on Wednesday and after which will come up with its recommendations on the matter. (Vanne Terrazola)

Related

comments