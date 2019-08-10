Duterte tells cops: Don’t oppress

President Duterte on Friday said policemen and soldiers can own numbers games franchises and do other legal business as long as they do not use their office to pressure the competition.

Duterte, at the 118th Police Service Anniversary celebration in Camp Crame, Quezon City, said there is no problem if policemen are friends with millionaires who can finance their corporation as long as they do not use their influence.

“If you have friends who are millionaires and would finance a corporation, I do not see any reason why you should not be in that business,” he said. “Ang hinihingi ko lang naman is walang gapangan and no oppression or pressure,” he added.

“Do not oppress your competitors as they will shout foul and then you will drag me into the picture.”

To avoid this, Duterte said cops should request transfer to where they cannot influence their business.

“But as part of your honor, delicadeza, ask yourself to be assigned somewhere where you are not operating, or a participant, or an incorporator of a corporation doing business in your area,” he said.

“Pangit kasi tignan na ikaw ang chief of police diyan, it’s operating. Look for somewhere else, the Philippines is too big,” he added.

The President reminded cops to only engage in legal business and to not try to cheat the government. “Kung malinis lang ang negosyo ninyo, if it’s clean, you don’t deprive the government of money due to the country and the people, okay sa akin,” Duterte said.

“As long as there is, I said, no corruption in the awards and you do not use your public office to intimidate or to strike fear with the other competitors, I see no reason why you cannot be an incorporator of a corporation,” he added.

Duterte said that policemen are just like any other Filipino who are allowed to venture into a legal business.

He, however, said that they should stay clean.

“Stay clean. And if you have to go to business to improve your lives, go ahead. Every Filipino is entitled to it,” he said. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

