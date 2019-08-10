PLDT hands fancied F2 tossers 2nd straight loss in PSL

PLDT Home Fibr handed F2 Logistics its second straight loss with a 25-21, 26-28, 15-25, 25-19, 15-11 victory on Saturday in the Philippine Superliga All Filipino Conference at the Corpus Christi gym in Cagayan de Oro City.

Grethcel Soltones and Jerrili Malabanan combined 37 kills and five aces to finish with 21 points each as the Power Hitters finished the double-round eliminations with six wins and eight losses at No. 6

Locked at 9-all, Malabanan fired three of PLDT’s four straight points to send them at match point, 14-10, before F2 Logistics briefly breathed life courtesy of Kalei Mau’s attack.

But Soltones rose to the occasion once again with a spike to seal the game that lasted three hours and 31 minutes after the gym’s air-conditioning malfunctioned. Match was stopped midway in the third frame before it resumed after 30 minutes.

Aiko Urdas also stepped up for PLDT with 10 points while Jasmine Nabor had 31 excellent sets.

F2 Logistics settled at No. 2 with a 11-2 mark with one assignment left in the elims despite four players scoring in double figures.

Mau exploded for 28 points spiked by 25 attacks, Ara Galang and Majoy Baron scored 19 and 18 points, and Aby Maraño finished with 12 points.

The Cargo Movers managed 16 blocks including four each from Baron and Galang, but PLDT still sizzled at the attack line with 62 spikes.(KRISTEL SATUMBAGA)

