1,000 rounded up in Baseco anti-crime drive

More than 1,000 residents were rounded up in the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operation conducted by the Manila Police District in Baseco, Port Area, Manila yesterday.

According to Manila Police District chief Police Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao, three people were killed when they allegedly engaged police in a gunfight during the operation.

The operation was conducted by the MPD after Manila Mayor Isko Moreno ordered the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency to clean up the Baseco compound.

All the arrested persons were brought to a basketball court while several guns, grenades, and illegal drugs were recovered during the MPD’s “Oplan Cleanup.”

Danao said around 2,000 policemen from MPD Stations 1 to 11 and other composite units joined the operation that started around 1 p.m.

Baseco is formally known as Bataan Shipyard and Engineering Corp. It is known to be a haven for criminals and a center of black market dealings. (Erma Edera)

