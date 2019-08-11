Best player at best import winners

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TNT KaTropa’s Jayson Castro bagged the Gatorade Best Player of the Conference award while Terrence Jones received the Best Import plum before Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Castro beat San Miguel Beer’s June Mar Fajardo and Blackwater rookie Ray Parks Jr. to win his fifth career BPC, tying the great Danny Ildefonso for second all-time.

The 11-year guard compiled 1077 points divided into 393 statistical points, 458 media votes, 76 player votes and 150 votes from the PBA Commissioner’s Office.

Fajardo, who holds the record with eight BPCs, had 762 points (384 stats, 221 media, 82 players, 75 PBA) to place second while Parks produced 576 points (434 stats, 100 media, 17 players 25 PBA).

Jones, on the other hand, topped Justin Brownlee of Barangay Ginebra and Chris McCullough of SMB to become the fifth player in Pepsi/TNT franchise history to bag the Best Import.

The former NBA player had 1254 points (548 stats, 477 media votes, 79 player votes and 150 votes from the Commissioner’s Office) to cement his status as the best foreign player of the midseason conference.

Brownlee, last year’s winner, was second with 882 points (540 stats, 216 media, 51 players, 75 PBA), while McCullough settled for third with 729 points (523 stats, 113 media, 68 players, 25 PBA).

-JONAS TERRADO

Related

comments