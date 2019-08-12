PSL: F2 tossers seek end to 2-game losing skid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

F2 Logistics tries to recover from two straight losses when it meets Cignal on Tuesday in the Philippine Superliga All Filipino Conference at the Malolos Sports & Convention Center.

Match is at 7 p.m. with the Cargo Movers seeking to end the double-round eliminations on a high note following defeats to defending champion Petron that halted their 11-game winning streak.

Their misery did not end there as they also lost to PLDT Home Fibr on Saturday for an 11-2 mark.

No matter what happens in their match, the Cargo Movers are already assured of the No. 2 slot in the quarters where they will meet seventh seed Sta. Lucia (2-12).

Still, a victory is important as far as the Cargo Movers are concerned to boost their morale going to the next phase.

Fil-American Kalei Mau, Aby Maraño and Majoy Baron are expected to banner F2 Logistics in regaining lost footing along with Ara Galang and Kim Fajardo.

Mau, Maraño and Baron combined for 58 points against PLDT, but the team’s 30 unforced errors did them in.

Cignal, for its part, aims to improve its 7-6 card and tie with Generika-Ayala at third place while hoping that a higher quotient after the match would give them the No. 3 seeding.

Rachel Daquis banners the HD Spikers along with Alohi Robins-Hardy, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Ranya Musa.

In the other pairing, Foton (7-6) clashes with Marinerang Pilipina (0-13) at 4:15 p.m.

Petron finished the elims on top with a 13-1 mark – its only loss was handed by F2 in the first round of the event bankrolled by Team Rebel Sports, SOGO, Eurotel, PCSO, Cocolife, UCPB Gen, Mueller, Senoh, Asics, Bizooku and One Sport. (KRISTEL SATUMBAGA)

Related

comments