Santos won’t apologize for ‘monkey’ gesture

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAN MIGUEL Beer’s Arwind Santos refused to apologize for making a monkey gesture directed apparently at TNT KaTropa import Terrence Jones during Game 5 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals ON Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Santos drew flak from fans watching the game at the Big Dome and on television when he gestured at Jones with over a minute left in the second quarter of the Beermen’s 99-94 win that gave them a 3-2 lead in the series.

The veteran forward was far from remorseful when asked about the incident, adding that it was part of his attempt to make Jones lose his focus.

“Magso-sorry ako? Hindi,” Santos said. “Depende sa kanya. Kung mapipikon siya, totoong monkey siya. Pero kung di siya mapipikon, di ka monkey.”

(Will I say sorry? No. It depends on him. If he’s angered about it, then he’s a real monkey. If not, then he’s not a monkey.)

Santos bared that he stopped making the gesture after he was warned by Commissioner Willie Marcial and members of the San Miguel coaching staff at halftime.

Still, there’s the possibility that Santos might be sanctioned, given the sensitive nature of the gesture.

Santos and Jones previously had a verbal exchange in Game 4 last Sunday when the Best Import shouted at the 2013 Most Valuable Player in the third quarter of SMB’s 106-101 win.

Santos later joked that the conference’s Best Import’s breath “smelled like burger.” (JONAS TERRADO)

Related

comments