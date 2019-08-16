Rain or Shine trades Ahanmisi to Alaska, gets Exciminiano

RAIN or Shine traded four-year guard Maverick Ahanmisi to Alaska in exchange for Ping Exciminiano and the lowest first round pick in this year’s PBA Draft.

The PBA on Friday approved the trade after rumors swirled for days after the deal that will give the Aces’ additional firepower in Ahanmisi, who missed the whole duration of the Commissioner’s Cup due to an injured foot.

Ahanmisi hasn’t see action since Game 7 of the Philippine Cup semifinals when the Elasto Painters lost to the Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok.

The third pick of the 2015 draft averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals in the Philippine Cup.

Exciminiano spent all of his first 6 2/3 seasons with Alaska, making five Finals appearances as one of coach Alex Compton’s key backcourt defenders.

He posted 6.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals for the Aces during the Commissioner’s Cup.

Alaska actually shipped one of the two picks it has in the upcoming draft in order to complete the deal.

On the other hand, the trade seems to open the door for ROS coach Caloy Garcia to give Rey Nambatac more opportunities to lead the team on offense. (JONAS TERRADO)

