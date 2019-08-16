San Miguel reigns supreme, bags 27th PBA title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Talks of a Grand Slam are now in full swing after San Miguel Beer closed out TNT KaTropa in convincing fashion, 102-90, Friday to capture the PBA Commissioner’s Cup crown at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen banked on another strong performance from import Chris McCullough, June Mar Fajardo and Christian Standhardinger to complete a 4-2 series victory and bag the second championship of the three-conference season.

By celebrating another crown, this time before 12,447 fans who endured an aircon malfunction in the first half, SMB is staring at the prospect of achieving the sixth Grand Slam in the 44-year history of the pro loop.

But now, the Beermen will celebrate the franchise’s 27th championship, eighth of which came since hiring coach Leo Austria before the 2014-15 season.

It was also the ninth straight time that a team from San Miguel Corporation has won the championship.

McCullough produced 35 points and 13 rebounds, Fajardo had 19 points and 13 rebounds and Standhardinger added 18 points and six rebounds.

Terrence Romeo, who finished with 10 points, earned the nod as the PBA Press Corps-Honda Finals Most Valuable Player after averaging 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

He capped it off with a crossover move past Jones before faking a pass to score a layup for a 99-84 lead, less than two minutes to go.

The Beermen led by a high of 19 points, 63-44, on Chris Ross’ three with 5:43 left in the third quarter, much to the frustration of a KaTropa side that was being carried mostly by import Terrence Jones.

SMB reigned supreme after the effects of its Philippine Cup triumph in May resulted in a 2-5 start, prompting management to send home Charles Rhodes despite leading the team to the 2017 Commissioner’s Cup crown.

McCullough, who had NBA stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards, came in and brought the Beermen to three wins in the last four games but finished the eliminations at 5-6 for seventh place, the lowest seed ever to capture a title.

The Beermen overcame a twice-to-beat disadvantage and a conference-ending knee injury to Marcio Lassiter to overcome the No. 2 seed NorthPort Batang Pier in the quarters.

San Miguel edged Rain or Shine, 3-1, in the best-of-five semis, highlighted by a comeback win orchestrated by Ross’ 10 threes in Game 2.

TNT took Game 1, 109-96, but SMB escaped the jaws of defeat twice in the second game by claiming a 127-125 double overtime win despite. The KaTropa gained a 2-1 lead with a 115-105 victory, but the Beermen came back to win the final three games.

The midseason tournament’s biggest stage was marred by heated exchanges between Jones and either Ross, Christian Standhardinger and Arwind Santos.

Santos stirred controversy in SMB’s 99-94 Game 5 victory when he made a monkey gesture directed at Jones, resulting in a P200,000 fine from PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial.

The veteran forward approached Jones before tipoff to personally apologized for his actions, though Jones didn’t respond in kind.

Jones finished with 41 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks but looked like he had ran out of steam as TNT which fell short on its quest to win the franchise’s first title since the 2015 Commissioner’s Cup.

A dunk by Jones brought TNT within nine, 74-65, early in the fourth but SMB came back with a 9-2 response, ending on an Alex Cabagnot trey for 83-67, 8:47 to go.(JONAS TERRADO)

Related

comments