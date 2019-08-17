Beermen show true heart of champions — Austria

San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria likened their 2019 PBA Commissioners’ Cup journey to a rollercoaster ride after bagging the title Friday night in Game 6 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen bested the Talk ‘N Text KaTropa, 102-90, to wrap up a 4-2 win in the best-of-seven series by digging deep and winning the final three games.

“We never thought na makakapasok kami sa finals, but the players knew what is at stake,” said Austria, whose team also won a five-peat in the All-Filipino Conference.

Entering the playoffs seeded No. 7, SMB became the lowest ranked squad in the history of the league to win the crown. As if it wasn’t enough, injuries hounded the squad that included Marcio Lassiter.

But the Beermen showed the “true heart of the champions,”

as far as Austria was concerned.

“They decided to play hard. Wala akong masabi sa kanila. Our experience prevailed in this playoffs,” Austria said.

Though they are relishing on their recent feat, Austria couldn’t help but look forward to the Governors’ Cup scheduled on Sept. 20 as they eye their first Grand Slam.

“Wala nang pupuntahan kami kundi yun. I think the fans and the management want it and it’s going to be an honor kung makukuha namin yun,” Austria said.

He expects it to be another rollercoaster ride.

“It’s going to be really hard. I’m sure a lot of teams will bounce back hard,” said Austria.

Austria added getting an NBA-caliber import has been the barometer in the league.

“As of now we’re trying to evaluate the import that we’re getting. He should be somebody who will have a good chemistry with the team,” he said. (KRISTEL SATUMBAGA)

