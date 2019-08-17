Partial closure of Session Road today

BAGUIO CITY – Mayor Benjamin Magalong signed Ordinance No. 65, Series of 2019, approving the partial closure of Session Road starting today, for six months.

The move is aimed at studying the feasibility of pedestrianizing said road to help reduce pollutants emitted by motor vehicles and encourage people to walk.

Every Sunday for six months, residents and tourists may now enjoy walks at the road from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The road spans from the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) up to the last pedestrian lane in front of the Baguio Post Office.

Under the approved ordinance, the local government is mandated to conduct an information and education campaign on the partial closure of Session road for two weeks prior to its implementation.

The city government is given a maximum of six months to conduct the traffic experiment and the failure of the local legislative body to enact an ordinance that will make the traffic experiment within the period will automatically result in the return of the original traffic scheme existing on the uphill lane of Session road.

Baguio police chief Police Col. Allen Rae Co said that all the necessary preparations for the partial closure of the city’s main road were already put in place in time for the effectivity of the closure. (Rizaldy Comanda)

