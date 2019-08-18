Making LDR work

Dear Ms. Rica,

My boyfriend and I just recently graduated col­lege. Pupunta siya sa Sin­gapore para mag-aral doon. Ako naman, I’ll just stay here to find work. We’re thinking of doing LDR pero natatakot ako na baka hindi namin kayanin. What do we need to do to make sure that we’ll make it?

Thank you,

Left Behind

Hi Left Behind,

Congratulations on your graduation!

Oo nga na madaming mga naghihiwalay sa long distance relationships kaya, they get a bad reputation, pero, don’t let that discourage you from try­ing to make it work with your boyfriend. Sabi nga nila, “ab­sence makes the heart grow fonder,” di ba?

Between the distance and adjustments na kailangan mong gawin (hello adulting!), totoong may mga challenges nga na pagdadaanan for you to keep your relationship. The good news is, madami ding mga creative ways to keep the love and passion alive kahit na magkalayo kayo ni boyfie.

Ito ang strategies:

Keep communicating. A vital factor in any kind of re­lationship is communication. Encourage your boyfriend to tell him how he feels, and do the same with your feelings. Keep the lines open and fos­ter honest communication. Pagusapan niyo ung different issues katulad ng going out, meeting new friends, and a timeline in terms of seeing each other regularly and stay­ing together. Kailangan clear kayo about your boundaries para hindi kayo magaaway about uncertainties.

Use technology. Think of all the ways that you can get in touch with him! With all the apps that you can use, puwede kayong maging con­nected 24/7! Puwede mo pa nga siyang panoorin habang natutulog! Haha. Ang creepy. But the point is, with smart­phones, laptops, and the advent of technology, there are so many ways to stay connected. You can text him throughout the day, or even tease him from time to time. You can also practice your sexting skills! Pero siyempre, kailangan niyo rin bigyan ng time and space ang isa’t-isa. So kahit na pwede kayo mag­ing connected 24/7, it’s not recommended.

Schedule date nights. Set aside time where you can both eat together while on call. Puwede rin kayo sa­bay manood ng movie online. Continue to ask each other out. Hang out via video chat. At dahil nakikita niyo na ang isa’t isa, why not use it to have sexy play na rin. *wink wink*

These are just a few things that you may think of to keep the relationship strong. Being in a long distance relation­ship, as with any other kind of relationship, requires hard work. But keep in mind, that as long as you two are in it to win it, you’ll be able to make it through! Good luck and have fun!

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may mes­sage me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind or DM me on Twitter or Instagram: @_ricacruz.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Mar­riage Counselor, and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thurs­day night on Magic 89.9.

