The fairest of them all

TWO girls from Mindanao and two overseas candidates were crowned Mutya Pilipinas winners at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Sunday night.

Crowned were Klyza Castro (Davao del Sur), Mutya Pilipinas 2019 Asia Pacific International; Tyra Rae Goldman (Nevada), Mutya Pilipinas 2019 Tourism International; April Short (Zam­boanga City), Mutya Pilipinas 2019 World Top Model; and Louise Jan­ica Arroyo An (California), Mutya Pilipinas 2019 Filipino Overseas Communities.

Cyrille Payumo (Pampanga) was Mutya Pilipinas 2019 1st runner-up while Maxinne Nicole Rangel (Padre Garcia, Batangas) Mutya Pilipinas 2019 2nd runner-up.

Forty candidates from the Philip­pines and overseas communities in the USA, Europe, Canada, the Middle East, United Kingdom and Australia vied for the titles.

Short will compete in World Top Model International final in Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco on Dec. 14.

Mutya Pilipinas president Cory Quirino said, “There is a thin line between a model and a beauty queen. And we welcome all aspir­ing women who wish for success on the catwalk and beauty pag­eant stage to join us.” (ROBERT R. REQUINTINA)

