Solon: Deploy new Navy ship to deter incursions

The vice chairman of the House Committee on National Defense yesterday urged the government to make its presence felt in Philippine territorial waters that have become the target of incursions by Chinese military vessels, saying that the newly acquired ship from South Korea should be sent to these areas.

Muntinlupa City Rep. Ruffy Biazon aired the recommendation as he congratulated the Philippine Navy for the arrival of the BRP Conrado Yap (PS-39), a war ship donated by South Korea to the Philippines.

“This is a boost to the country’s defense,” said Biazon. “With the intrusions by foreign military ships into the country’s waters, the Philippine Navy, to accomplish its mandate and duty, must now utilize its ships to assert the country’s sovereignty in waters that belong to it,” he said, apparently referring to the Chinese warships that have been stealthily passing Sibutu Strait in Tawi-Tawi.

Biazon said the PS-39 and other naval vessels of the Philippines should make their presence felt in the Sibutu Strait.

“Once PS-39 has been equipped with the needed tactical systems, it could be sent to patrol Sibutu Strait in Tawi-Tawi to establish the Navy’s presence in and coverage of the country’s backdoor where not only are there activities by smugglers, pirates, and illegal fishing vessels but there are also unauthorized intrusions by a foreign navy,” he stated.

According to him, the latest addition to the PN fleet has the “strongest firepower with its complement of weapons that give it capabilities to deal with surface, sub-surface, and air threats.”

“The corvette is capable of sailing at a speed of up to 32 knots and a range of 4,000 nautical miles and operate at sea for 20 days,” he noted.

“As an off-shore patrol vessel for the Philippine Navy, the BRP Conrado Yap will bolster the country’s defense of its territorial integrity and provide presence in its maritime domain,” the Metro Manila solon added. (Ben R. Rosario)

