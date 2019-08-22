Adelaide coach has fond memories with Caidic, stint as PBA import

Fond memories of playing alongside Allan Caidic remain for former PBA import Joey Wright, who is in town as coach of the Adelaide 36ers team that will face Gilas Pilipinas in a two-game series which starts Friday at the Meralco Gym.

Unknown to many, Wright reinforced Presto Ice Cream in the 1992 PBA Third Conference where he made a strong impression in his debut when he helped the Kings beat the San Miguel Beermen, 139-135, in overtime.

“That first game was probably the most memorable because I was also told that if I didn’t well I was gonna go home,” Wright said with a laugh after Wednesday’s Gilas Pilipinas sendoff at the Meralco Multi-Purpose Hall.

“I wanna make sure I play pretty well in that game so that was probably the most memorable,” he added.

Wright recalled scoring 53 points while Caidic fired 47 in the Oct. 3, 1992 game that came after replacing original import Jerome Harmon.

There’s no doubt that Caidic left a lasting impression on the now 50-year-old Wright, who continues to marvel at his shooting abilities.

“I remember playing with Allan Caidic who is extremely a talented young man. He’s when I played to this day is probably the best shooter I’ve played with,” he said.

“First game, I had 53 and he had 47 so that was a lot of points coming out of two players,” Wright added. “But it was great playing with him and just playing with Filipinos at that time renewed my passion for basketball.”

Back in Manila this time as a coach, Wright hopes to play a role in helping the Philippines and Australia renew ties after last year’s infamous brawl between the national teams in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

Gilas and Adelaide face off this Friday before the two teams return to action on Sunday.

“I want to make that Filipino basketball wasn’t tarnished by that incident. We want to come over and show the fans in Australia that it’s still good basketball being played here — still passionate of basketball and play very good basketball ,” said Wright. (JONAS TERRADO)

