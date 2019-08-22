Party-list colleagues doubt Cardema credibility

Even his partylist colleagues have started to doubt the credibility of disqualified Duterte Youth nominee Ronald Cardema.

Rep. Eric Go Yap (ACT-CIS partylist) and Claudine Bautista (Dumper PTDA partylist) said Cardema should present a solid evidence to back his claim that a member of the House of Representatives played a vital role in the alleged extortion attempt on him by Commission on Election Commissioner Rowena Guanzon.

Cardema had insisted that Guanzon tried to extort P2 million from him through the congresswoman who acted as the election official’s emissary.

Yap said he is not convinced that a House member will put her reputation on the line for P2 million that will benefit a third person.

“Para sa akin, ‘yung congresswoman na ‘yun parang hindi naman siya sasaling ganun para sa P2 million…ang hirap po isipin na isang congresswoman magmi-middleman po…hindi ho para sa kanya para pa po allegedly sa isang commissioner? (Looks like) merong nagsisinungaling,” he told reporters during yesterday’s Partylist Forum.

Cardema, Yap said, placed all 75 women members of the House under a cloud of suspicion because he refused to identify the person involved.

He described Cardema’s accusation as unfair to congresswomen in the House.

Bautista, who was among the panelists in the news forum, said it would be best for Cardema to concentrate on his election case which is set to be resolved by the Comelec en banc. (Ben Rosario)

