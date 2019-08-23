Release it, let it go

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hi Ma’am Rica,

Nabasa ko po and article niyo sa Tempo. Ask ko lang po if masama po ba ang 3x a day na masturbation? Okay lang ba iyon? O kai­langan ko na magpatingin sa doctor? Baka po addict na ako?

Thank you po,

Jack Cole

Hello Jack Cole,

Salamat sa pagbabasa ng column ko. Sana ay may natu­tutunan kayo.

Bago ko sagutin ang tanong mo, I will assume na single ka at hindi mo kailangan ikon­sider ang feelings ng partner mo tungkol sa iyong madalas na pagmamasturbate. Iba kasi ang magiging dynamics ng iyong sexual self kapag may partner ka.

Kapag naramdaman niyo ang urge to pleasure yourself or self-indulge, just feel free to let it go as many times as you like. People have differ­ent masturbation habits and it varies from one person to the next.

May mga taong hindi nagma­masturbate, may mga nag­mamasturbate once a month, mayroon din namang araw-araw, parang ikaw! And what­ever your habits are, those are totally fine…PERO kailangan ay:

It doesn’t cause you clinically significant distress at hindi ka nasstress dahil dito. It doesn’t impair your normal functioning at nakaka­pagtrabaho ka pa rin nang maayos at nagagawa ang lahat ng iyong obligasyon at reposndibilidad. You don’t get to hurt oth­er people in the process o wala kang nasasaktan na iba.

Madaming tao ang nag-mamasturbate throughout their lifetime without any side ef­fects, other than pleasure. Sa totoo lang, masturbation is seen as normal and healthy for everyone!

Regular ejaculation, o ‘yung madalas na labasan ay na­kakatulong to give you better prostate health. Masturbation is also a great stress reliever! Pangpawala ng stress kung baga lalo na kung pagod ka sa trabaho, o galit ka sa boss mo! 😛 It can also give you a restful sleep when you do it before bedtime.

Though, there are people who masturbate too much to the extent na nagkakakalyo na sila or they masturbate even if it already hurts. If that’s the case, then I guess you have to re-evaluate your reasons for masturbating 2-3x a day and you may want to tone it down a little, to may be once a day.

Kung nabobother ka na sa madalas mong pagmamastur­bate, baka nga kailangan mo muna bigyan ang sarili mo ng masturbation break and see how you will feel about it.

Pero kung hindi ito nakaka-increase ng stress in your life, at work, school, home, or even your own body at wala kang sinasaktan, then just enjoy yourself! Ilabas mo lang yan. That’s totally fine.

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may mes­sage me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind or DM me at IG and Twitter @_rica­cruz.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Mar­riage Counselor, and, Sex and Relationships Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

Related

comments