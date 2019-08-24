Ellen Adarna, back for good?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ELLEN Adarna is making her presence felt again some two years after making herself scarce.

The actress-model was introduced Friday as endorser of a brow styling service.

In a video interview released by the brand, Adarna said she was looking forward to a “mommy makeover.”

Note she hasn’t actually admitted to being a mother prior.

Not even after she welcomed her child with John Lloyd Cruz in June 2018.

She has been based in Cebu, her hometown, in the past couple of years.

Is she returning to TV and film work, too?

Only time will tell. (RAMPADOR ALINDOG)

Related

comments