Carcar tops Pasigarbo in Cebu

CEBU CITY – Carcar City emerged as the biggest winner in the 2019 Pasigarbo sa Garbo Festival here which returned after a six-year hiatus.

A total of 44 contingents took part in the event dubbed as the “festival of festivals” which started around 1 p.m. last Sunday and ended past 3 a.m. yesterday at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Carcar’s Kabkaban Festival, a ritual dance believed to be a way of driving away the bad spirits, won first place in the ritual showdown competition and also topped the street dancing competition.

Kabkaban is a kind of grass that is abundant in Carcar, which is located in the southern part of Cebu.

Carcar performers also bagged Best in Festival Costume and Best in Festival Jingle awards.

Last Saturday, Kabkaban Festival’s lead dancer Marla Alfoque was adjudged as the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen 2019.

Sarok Festival of Consolacion pocketed the Best in Decorated Audio Van award, while the Best in Andas accolade went to Panagtagbo Festival of Mandaue City.

According to the police, at least 30,000 people watched the event, which started with a street dancing from the provincial capitol to the CCSC.

Police Col. Roderick Mariano, head of the Cebu provincial police, said the event was “generally peaceful” as no major incidents were reported although the event last for more than 14 hours. (Calvin Cordova)

