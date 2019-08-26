Go: Duterte ready to fight for PH interests in China trip

0 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte is ready to fight for the country’s interests during his visit to Beijing, China this week.

Sen. Bong Go made the statement two days before Duterte’s scheduled visit to China where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to talk about the 2016 Hague ruling, among others.

Go, at the National Heroes’ Day rites in Taguig City yesterday, said Duterte will push for the country’s interest whenever possible.

“Handang-handa naman po parati si Pangulong Duterte. I cannot speak in behalf of the President. Subalit knowing the President for the past 21 years, handang-handa po siya. Alam ko ipaglalaban niya. Marami siyang gustong sabihin na kung ano po ang atin ay atin,” he said.

“Pilipino po si Pangulong Duterte, poproteksyunan niya po ang interes po ng bawat Pilipino,” he added.

Go echoed the sentiments of Malacañang that no one will be able to stop the President from raising the arbitral ruling.

“Kahit sino po magsasabi kay Pangulo wala pong makakapigil kay Pangulong Duterte kung ano man po ang gustong sasabihin ng Pangulo,” he said.

“At palagi ko pong naririnig sa kanya, pag interes na po ng bayan o ng Pilipino ang pag-uusapan, magsasalita at ipaglalaban po ni Pangulo,” he added.

“Marami siyang naririnig, na ‘wag, ‘wag i-bring up. Knowing the President, hindi mo siya pwedeng pigilan. He is the President. Eh kung meron pong gustong magpayo sa kanya na ‘wag para ‘wag pong…for courtesy o ano pa man, hindi mo mapipigilan si Pangulo basta interes na ng bayan ang pinag-uusapan,” he continued.

Duterte had earlier announced that he will fly to Beijing to finally raise the Hague ruling with Xi. However, he hinted that there were people trying to discourage him from doing it.

The President said they cannot control his mouth from speaking what he wanted because he is the leader of a sovereign nation.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said that Duterte will not change his mind about finally raising the issue on the Hague ruling with Xi.

“Kung ano yung sinabi ni Presidente ‘yun na ‘yun. Hindi na mababali ‘yun,” he said.

Duterte set aside the arbitral ruling to build better relations with China at the start of his term. He, however, vowed to raise it before he steps down. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

Related

comments